Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3026 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SYANY stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

