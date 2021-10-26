Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.