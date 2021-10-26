Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.