Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

