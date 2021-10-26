CIT Group Inc. (CIT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 12th

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CIT Group to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

