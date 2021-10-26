HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HNI (NYSE:HNI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.