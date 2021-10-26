Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,004 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

