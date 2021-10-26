DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 175 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NYSE:RPM opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

