McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

