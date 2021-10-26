DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

