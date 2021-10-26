Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $334.87 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

