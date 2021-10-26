Analysts Offer Predictions for CoreSite Realty Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

