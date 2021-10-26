American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

