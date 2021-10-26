J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

