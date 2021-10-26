IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $641.44 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $641.44 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00330873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

