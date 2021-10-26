Roper Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $15.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $487.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.79. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.