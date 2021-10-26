Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,837,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

