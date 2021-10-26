Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.20 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,063 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

