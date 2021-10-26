Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.
NYSE DAN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.50.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
