Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE DAN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

