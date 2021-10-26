Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

