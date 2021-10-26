FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $432.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $438.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.