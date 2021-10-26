DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 605,412 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

