9,623 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.57 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

