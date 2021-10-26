Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

