8,420 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.21.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.