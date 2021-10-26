Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 79.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 239.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 133,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

STLD stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.