Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,195 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.