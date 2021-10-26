Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

