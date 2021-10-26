Andra AP fonden Sells 40,100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $91,874,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

