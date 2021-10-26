Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $963,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.