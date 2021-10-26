State Street Corp Purchases 278,761 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.79% of Roku worth $1,094,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $323.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.99. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

