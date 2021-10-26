Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $788.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

