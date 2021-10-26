Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.78% of Omnicom Group worth $999,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,517,000 after acquiring an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.