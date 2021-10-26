Secure Income REIT (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.95 on December 3rd

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SIR stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. Secure Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 427 ($5.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.08.
About Secure Income REIT
