Secure Income REIT (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.95 on December 3rd

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SIR stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. Secure Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 427 ($5.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.08.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.