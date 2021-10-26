Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,100 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

