Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of DRETF opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

