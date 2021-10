Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of DRETF opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.