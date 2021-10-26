Signature Bank (SBNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on November 12th

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $16.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

SBNY opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $317.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

