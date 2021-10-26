Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0008 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000771.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

