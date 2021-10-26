Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0008 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000771.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
