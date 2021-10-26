Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.