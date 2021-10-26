Mizuho Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $23.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

MRO stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

