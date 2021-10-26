TokenPay Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $112,289.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.00655945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004227 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

