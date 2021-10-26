Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of L3Harris Technologies worth $161,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

