Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

