MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,704 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

