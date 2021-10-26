Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 55.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 165,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 682,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

