AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

