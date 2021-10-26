Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

