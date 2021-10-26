Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Bank of America

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

