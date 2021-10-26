CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSLLY stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

