Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

