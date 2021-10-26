Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of HSII stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
